Harlem Nights Comedy Show and Open Mic (Free!) On 27 Jun 2026
Harlem Nights Comedy Show and Open Mic (Free!) On 27 Jun 2026
Free event!
Harlem Nights Themed Open Mic! Liquid Laughs comedy cellar is going to be full of laughs and full of fun!
Sign ups at 10:30pm Show starts at 11pm! Free to attend! Free to sign up and try your hand at comedy!
URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3600172-0?pid=11495
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Date and Time: On Sat, 27 Jun 2026 22:00 - 23:45
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price: Free: USD 0.00
Artists: Nick Daniels, Parker Krahn, Myles Matthews, Holly King, Dustin Chalifoux, Aleko Simba