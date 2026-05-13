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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Harlem Nights Comedy Show and Open Mic (Free!) On 27 Jun 2026

Harlem Nights Comedy Show and Open Mic (Free!) On 27 Jun 2026

Free event!
Harlem Nights Themed Open Mic! Liquid Laughs comedy cellar is going to be full of laughs and full of fun!
Sign ups at 10:30pm Show starts at 11pm! Free to attend! Free to sign up and try your hand at comedy!

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3600172-0?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3600172-3?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3600172-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3600172-5?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3600172-6?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Sat, 27 Jun 2026 22:00 - 23:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price: Free: USD 0.00

Artists: Nick Daniels, Parker Krahn, Myles Matthews, Holly King, Dustin Chalifoux, Aleko Simba

Liquid Lounge, USA
0.00
10:00 PM - 11:45 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground - USA
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge, USA
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702