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Harvest Edition - Meridian Monday Night Market

Harvest Edition - Meridian Monday Night Market

Harvest Edition of the Meridian Monday Night Market!

Showcasing local business vendors, food trucks, live music, raffles, attractions, and activities. 

FREE ENTRY  - Activity Passes on sale now! Discounted online only, full price day of event. 10/5.

Face Painting, Hair Tinsel, Balloon Creations, Hay Rides, Petting Zoo, Train Rides, Scavenger Hunt, Fall Photo Booth, Camel Experience, Arcade Style Basketball, Bubble Balls, Hover Archery, etc

Storey Park
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Basically Brilliant Events
2086969393
basicallybrilliantevents@gmail.com
https://www.basicallybrilliantevents.com/
Storey Park
205 E Franklin Rd
Meridian, Idaho 83642