Harvest Edition - Meridian Monday Night Market
Harvest Edition - Meridian Monday Night Market
Harvest Edition of the Meridian Monday Night Market!
Showcasing local business vendors, food trucks, live music, raffles, attractions, and activities.
FREE ENTRY - Activity Passes on sale now! Discounted online only, full price day of event. 10/5.
Face Painting, Hair Tinsel, Balloon Creations, Hay Rides, Petting Zoo, Train Rides, Scavenger Hunt, Fall Photo Booth, Camel Experience, Arcade Style Basketball, Bubble Balls, Hover Archery, etc
Storey Park
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Basically Brilliant Events
2086969393
basicallybrilliantevents@gmail.com
Storey Park
205 E Franklin RdMeridian, Idaho 83642