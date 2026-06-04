Hear You Loud and Queer @ The Comedy Lounge

Hear You Loud and Queer is a comedy show in Portland, Oregon three years running as the premiere queer stand up comedy showcase. Hear You Loud and Queer was founded by Ally J Ward, Portland's Funniest Person 2025, and features the best queer, trans, and nonbinary comedians in Portland and beyond. The show has booked national acts like Arlo Weierhauser, Mx. Dahlia Belle, Ren Q. Dawe, Juno Men, Andy Iwancio, and Gwen Rose. Its mission is to highlight and showcase queer joy while maintaining a punk edge. Join us June 26th at the Comedy Lounge to get a glimpse of Portland's best queer comedians including Jess Kapinaris, IMANI , Mack Lee, and headlined by Ally J Ward. Celebrate Pride month with some of the NW's best at Hear You Loud and Queer! About the comedians:Ally J Ward is a self described dumb baby and good girl. She is a trans comedian, improviser, and storyteller out of Portland, OR. She's been named a "Hottest Queer Comedian of Today" by Out Magazine, featured on the Moth Grand Stage, and named Portland's Funniest Person by the Willamette Week. She's featured for comedians Ian Karmel, Juno Birch, Alex Hooper, Rachel Scanlon, and Rosebud Baker. Her debut special, Imposter Syndrome, will be out Summer of 2026!Mack Lee is a nonbinary comic and Portland native. Their gender identity is a mix between Mac Demarco and Shadow the Hedgehog: trashy, edgy, and a little furry in some places. Mack's comedy aims to eliminate feelings of shame through exploration of kink, mental health and queerness. They are the co-host and co-producer of Queer AF, Hear You Loud and Queer, and Heart Throb, the comedy dating show.Imani is a comic born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. They're an outloud and proud gay nonbinary comedian who's unapologetically themselves on stage, combining elements of storytelling and physical comedy. That creates raunchy, raw, and relatable sets based on their experiences with race, gender, and sexuality and Portlandia.Jess Kapinaris was born and raised in the Bay Area. Jess is an up-and-coming queer comedian bringing a bit more sunshine to the Portland scene. You can catch her at mics and shows around Portland, delivering comedy about being a sensitive bisexual with energy that's bubbly, charismatic, and a little anxious. Jess works to blend her deep-rooted unseriousness with shameless vulnerability, resulting in creative, chaotic jokes and unexpected punches. When she's not performing, she can be found trying to pet stray cats or deleting excess exclamation points from all her written content!!!!!—————The Lounge has a 2 Drink minimum but, don't worry, we have LOTS of options both with and without alcohol. Prices range from $3-$10. Get tickets here on the website! Due to processing fees, they are $5 more at the door! Please arrive at least 20-30 min before show time to allow for seating, table service, and shenanigans.

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3586664-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: Friday, 26 June 2026 at 19:00 - 20:30

Venue details: The Comedy Lounge (Lounge at the end of the Universe), 2417 Bank Drive, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts