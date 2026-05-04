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Henry Russell Live at Shrine Social Club

Henry Russell Live at Shrine Social Club

Join Henry Russell for a special headlining set at Shrine Social Club on June 3 at 7:00 PM. After years honing his craft, Henry brings a full night of sharp, offbeat stand-up to the intimate Basement stage.

He’s joined by a great lineup featuring Val St. Claire and Jack Wheeler, with hosting by Jakey Potato.

Expect a lively, welcoming atmosphere and a night built for big laughs with friends.

Shrine Social Club
$20 ADV / $25 DOS
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Duck Club
https://theduckclub.com/show/cactus-moon/
Shrine Social Club
1118 W. Idaho St.
Boise, Idaho 83702
https://shrinesocialclub.com/shows/