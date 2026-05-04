Henry Russell Live at Shrine Social Club
Henry Russell Live at Shrine Social Club
Join Henry Russell for a special headlining set at Shrine Social Club on June 3 at 7:00 PM. After years honing his craft, Henry brings a full night of sharp, offbeat stand-up to the intimate Basement stage.
He’s joined by a great lineup featuring Val St. Claire and Jack Wheeler, with hosting by Jakey Potato.
Expect a lively, welcoming atmosphere and a night built for big laughs with friends.
Shrine Social Club
$20 ADV / $25 DOS
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Duck Club