Join us for the Heroes Christmas Kickoff, a free community holiday celebration honoring our local military members, veterans, first responders, and their families!

Enjoy a festive evening at the historic Egyptian Theatre featuring a showing of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Christmas carolers, complimentary treats, and a special visit from Santa with a wrapped Christmas gift for each registered child.

Military members, first responders, their families, and community supporters are all welcome to join us as we celebrate the people who serve our communities.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Register by November 28 to help us guarantee a gift for each registered child.