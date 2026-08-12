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Hobbit Party @ Books on the Vine

Hobbit Party @ Books on the Vine

We're going on an adventure! Join us for hobbit flash tattoos, lembas treats, and half off books!

We'll have our prize wheel out and fantasy theamed mystery bags!

Flash tattoos from Christie Dillman!

A costume contest and photo wall!

Hobbit, Wizard, and dragon 3D prints available to paint for only $5 or $10!

We're still adding fun things to this event! You won't want to miss it!

Books on the Vine
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Booked

Artist Group Info

You!
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview ave
Boise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com