Hobbit Party @ Books on the Vine

We're going on an adventure! Join us for hobbit flash tattoos, lembas treats, and half off books!

We'll have our prize wheel out and fantasy theamed mystery bags!

Flash tattoos from Christie Dillman!

A costume contest and photo wall!

Hobbit, Wizard, and dragon 3D prints available to paint for only $5 or $10!

We're still adding fun things to this event! You won't want to miss it!