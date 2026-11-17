A beautiful dinner. A conversation that matters.

Join keynote speaker Alex Srinivasan, founder of Freedom Ag, for an evening devoted to bringing food closer to home.

As we consider our reliance on imported meat and produce, we will gather around what we can build together: direct relationships with local farmers, a deeper understanding of how our food is raised, and stronger local food communities. Alex will share real stories from the field, regenerative practices, and the value of farmers and families knowing one another.