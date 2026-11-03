Holiday Fest: A Seasonal Celebration

Embark on a free holiday experience at the Idaho State Museum on the First Thursday of December 2026. Start with a variety of tastings from locally made wine to tea and take 15% off purchases from our curated gift shop collections. Enjoy sweets and savories while listening to live holiday caroling by Gemma Arts, and participate in a family friendly craft. Free hot cocoa and candy canes will be available, along with an appearance by a special holiday character