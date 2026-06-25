Home Gardening series: compost
Home Gardening series: compost
Home Gardening Series
Tuesday, June 9th & Tuesday, July 14th, 6:00pm
GCPL is hosting a discussion every month as the gardening season, and its needs, progress. Classes are taught by the University of Idaho Extension Office, Ada County, Master Gardeners.
June: Emerald Ash Borer– The Emerald Ash Borer is a highly destructive beetle that kills ash trees in Idaho. Learn from an expert on detection and more!
July: Compost– One of our most requested topics! Learn all about the magic of compost from the Master Gardeners.
Garden City Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com