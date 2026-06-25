Home Gardening series: compost

Home Gardening Series

Tuesday, June 9th & Tuesday, July 14th, 6:00pm

GCPL is hosting a discussion every month as the gardening season, and its needs, progress. Classes are taught by the University of Idaho Extension Office, Ada County, Master Gardeners.

June: Emerald Ash Borer– The Emerald Ash Borer is a highly destructive beetle that kills ash trees in Idaho. Learn from an expert on detection and more!

July: Compost– One of our most requested topics! Learn all about the magic of compost from the Master Gardeners.