Homeschool Day: History Mystery

Something strange is happening at the Idaho State Museum… and we need your help to figure out what’s going on!

Join us for Homeschool Day on October 21st and become a history detective! Search for clues, investigate artifacts, solve puzzles, and piece together the evidence to uncover the mystery hiding inside the museum.

Homeschool students and their families are invited to explore the Museum and experience Idaho’s stories through hands-on activities and historic mysteries.

To ensure an enjoyable experience for all participants, we are implementing timed entry ticketing. Please select an arrival time between 10:00am – 3:00pm. Everyone will have until 3:00 PM to participate in the classroom activity.

Admission is $4 per student (Youth 2 and up) and adults/teachers in a 1:1 ratio are $5, any additional adults must pay regular admission. For ISHS Members, admission is $2 per student (Youth 2 and up) and all adults are $2.50. Preregistration is required; Walkups will not be accommodated. Payment is due at the time of reservation and is non-refundable.