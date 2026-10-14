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Homeschool Day: Make Your Mark with Aly McKnight

Homeschool Day: Make Your Mark with Aly McKnight

Join us for a special Homeschool Day with artist and illustrator Aly McKnight, an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Aly has illustrated several children’s books, bringing vibrant colors and Native stories to her artwork. Join us at 10:30AM, 11:30AM, or 1:30PM for storytimes as Aly reads some of the books that she has illustrated.

Admission is $4 per student (Youth 2 and up) and adults/teachers in a 1:1 ratio are $5, any additional adults must pay regular admission. For ISHS Members, admission is $2 per student (Youth 2 and up) and all adults are $2.50. Preregistration is required; Walkups will not be accommodated. Payment is due at the time of reservation and is non-refundable.

To ensure an enjoyable experience for all participants, we are implementing timed entry ticketing. When registering, please select an arrival time that works best for your schedule. Everyone will have until 3:00 PM to participate in the classroom activity.

Idaho State Museum
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Idaho State Museum
(208) 878-0519
alison.espindola@ishs.idaho.gov
https://history.idaho.gov/location/museum/

Artist Group Info

events@ishs.idaho.gov
Idaho State Museum
610 Julia Davis Dr
Boise , Idaho 83702