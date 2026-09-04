Homeschool Day: Maps

Join us for our first Homeschool Day of the 2026–2027 school year on September 16!

Explore the world of maps, navigation, and mapmaking as you discover how people have mapped and traveled across Idaho. Get hands-on by creating your own museum map, building a sundial, and making a compass while learning how people used landmarks, the sun, and directions to find their way.

To ensure an enjoyable experience for all participants, we are implementing timed entry ticketing. Please select an arrival time between 10:00am – 3:00pm. Everyone will have until 3:00 PM to participate in the classroom activity.

Admission is $4 per student (Youth 2 and up) and adults/teachers in a 1:1 ratio are $5, any additional adults must pay regular admission. For ISHS Members, admission is $2 per student (Youth 2 and up) and all adults are $2.50.

Preregistration is required; Walkups will not be accommodated. Payment is due at the time of reservation and is non-refundable.

Register today at history.idaho.gov/homeschool-days and join us for a day of exploring Idaho through maps!