HOPTOBER 2026 is almost here! Enjoy a more focused tasting experience, featuring several fresh-hopped beers you can’t just find anywhere.

Anchored by our own Mr. Freshy - this year fresh-hopped with Mosaic hops from Jackson Hop Farm - we’ve got offerings from Level Beer, Aslan Brewing, Matchless, and others!

We’ll have hourly giveaways starting at 2pm from us and other local favorites + live music and some other surprises.

Cheers to another year of fresh-hopped beer!