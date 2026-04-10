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HOPTOBER 2026

HOPTOBER 2026

HOPTOBER 2026 is almost here! Enjoy a more focused tasting experience, featuring several fresh-hopped beers you can’t just find anywhere.

Anchored by our own Mr. Freshy - this year fresh-hopped with Mosaic hops from Jackson Hop Farm - we’ve got offerings from Level Beer, Aslan Brewing, Matchless, and others!

We’ll have hourly giveaways starting at 2pm from us and other local favorites + live music and some other surprises.

Cheers to another year of fresh-hopped beer!

Boise Brewing
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Boise Brewing
208-342-7655
marketing@boisebrewing.com
BoiseBrewing.com
Boise Brewing
521 W Broad St
Boise, Idaho 83702
208-342-7655
info@boisebrewing.com
boisebrewing.com