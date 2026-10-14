Ian Yearsley and Cam Peloso Live at Liquid Laughs Underground! Portland's Funniest Comics Literally...

See two of Portland’s Funniest Comics LIVE in Boise’s Premier Comedy Club!

Come see two of Portland's Funniest! Liquid Laughs Underground is home to lots of great comedy shows and this is one you do NOT wanna miss!

Ian Yearsley is coming fresh off his win of the 2026 Portland's Funniest Person Competition, and he's ready to bring his signature blend of irreverent humor to you! Mixing unique small-town humor with ever subject your mom told you not to bring up at the dinner table, you're sure to have a great time!

Cameron Peloso does comedy. He won Portland's Funniest, got first in Willamette Week’s funniest 5, and featured for comedians like Kyle Kinane, Tim Dillon, and Adam Friedland. He’s 6ft and almost as tall as Ian.

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3872423-0?pid=11495

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3872423-2?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3872423-3?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3872423-4?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3872423-5?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3872423-6?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3872423-7?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3872423-8?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3872423-9?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Fri, 23 Oct 2026 22:00 - Fri, 23 Oct 2026 23:30

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 S 8th St #121, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

General Admission: USD 20.00

Artists: Ian Yearsley, Rain Forrest, Victor Peilligrino, Cam Peloso