Ian Yearsley Live At Liquid Laughs Underground
Ian Yearsley Live At Liquid Laughs Underground
Ian Yearsley Wins Portland's Funniest Person Competition at Helium Comedy Club
Yearsley beat out about 250 fellow comics over three rounds of competition this summer
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Date and Time: Saturday, 24 October 2026 at 20:00 - 21:30
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price:
General Admission: USD 20.00
Artists: Ian Yearsley, Rain Forrest, Victor Peilligrino