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Ian Yearsley Live At Liquid Laughs Underground

Ian Yearsley Live At Liquid Laughs Underground

Ian Yearsley Wins Portland's Funniest Person Competition at Helium Comedy Club
Yearsley beat out about 250 fellow comics over three rounds of competition this summer

URLs:
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Date and Time: Saturday, 24 October 2026 at 20:00 - 21:30

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:
General Admission: USD 20.00

Artists: Ian Yearsley, Rain Forrest, Victor Peilligrino

Liquid Lounge
20.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702