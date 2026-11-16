Shake off the winter blues with a full day of live bluegrass at Winterfest 2027!

Sponsored by the Idaho Bluegrass Association, this year’s Winterfest will feature 10 bands, two stages, and six hours of outstanding live music at the Shrine Social Club. Enjoy some of the region’s finest bluegrass and acoustic performers throughout the day.

Bands include: Tree City Travelers, Tater Patch, High Pine Whiskey Yell, Beyond the Burren

Boulder Hill, Hot Club Les Bois, White Pine Lightning and more

Visit the Idaho Bluegrass Association's website (https://www.idahobluegrassassociation.org/winterfest.html) for the complete band lineup and performance schedule.

Winterfest is the Idaho Bluegrass Association’s annual fundraiser, supporting bluegrass programs and events throughout the year—including Springfest, a free public festival featuring a full day of live music; the Weiser Banjo Contest; and other bluegrass activities around the region.

Buy your tickets early—prices increase on the day of the event.

So pull on your cowboy boots and join us for a day of dancing, visiting with friends, or simply relaxing and enjoying exceptional live bluegrass and acoustic music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site.

