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Ice Cream Celebration

Ice Cream Celebration

Ice Cream Celebration
Tuesday, July 14th, 2:30pm
Calling all ice cream enthusiasts! Get ready to beat the heat with a frosty treat! Join us as we embark on a hands-on journey to create homemade ice cream in bags –, it's part science, part deliciousness, and 100% fun! Milk alternatives and sugar-free options! Don’t forget gloves!

Garden City Public Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
notaquietlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com