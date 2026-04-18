Idahistory Presents Live From Voodoo Cellar: Haunted Locations And Tales of Idaho

October is the perfect time to talk about Idahistory's favorite topics, creepy history and hauntings! For this round of Idahistory Live from Voodoo Cellar, historian Mark Iverson will be up to his usual tricks, telling inappropriate jokes while relating grim historical tales from Idaho's past. Mark will count down his favorite haunted locations in Idaho and tell the morbid stories behind the hauntings!

Obviously, this is an adult event as it takes place in a bar! 21 and over.

Tickets are $15 per person.

Doors open at 6 PM - Event Starts at 7 PM

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3843225-2?pid=11495

Price: General Admission: USD 20.00

Category: Community | History

Date and Time: Friday October 02, 2026 at 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Venue details: Voodoo Cellar Boise, 200 North Capitol Boulevard, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States