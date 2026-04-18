© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Idahistory Presents Live From Voodoo Cellar: Haunted Locations And Tales of Idaho

Idahistory Presents Live From Voodoo Cellar: Haunted Locations And Tales of Idaho

October is the perfect time to talk about Idahistory's favorite topics, creepy history and hauntings! For this round of Idahistory Live from Voodoo Cellar, historian Mark Iverson will be up to his usual tricks, telling inappropriate jokes while relating grim historical tales from Idaho's past. Mark will count down his favorite haunted locations in Idaho and tell the morbid stories behind the hauntings!

Obviously, this is an adult event as it takes place in a bar! 21 and over.

Tickets are $15 per person.

Doors open at 6 PM - Event Starts at 7 PM

URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3843225-2?pid=11495

Price: General Admission: USD 20.00

Category: Community | History

Date and Time: Friday October 02, 2026 at 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Venue details: Voodoo Cellar Boise, 200 North Capitol Boulevard, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Voodoo Cellar Boise
$ 20.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Idahistory
info@idahistory.com
Voodoo Cellar Boise
200 North Capitol Boulevard
Boise, Idaho 83702