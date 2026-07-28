Idahistory Presents Live From Voodoo Cellars: Cannibalism in Idaho - but for a good reason
Idahistory Presents Live From Voodoo Cellars: Cannibalism in Idaho - but for a good reason
In 1979 a small Cessna crashed deep in Idaho's White Cloud Mountains, leaving four souls at the mercy of the harsh environs surrounding them. In such circumstances, desperate choices must be made in order to survive!
Expect colorful language! Don't get offended, you've been warned!
Obviously, this is an adult event as it takes place in a bar! 21 and over
Tickets are $15 per person.
Doors open at 6 PM - Event Starts at 7 PM
URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3743689-2?pid=11495
Category: Community | History
Price:
General Admission: USD 15.00
Voodoo Cellar Boise
USD 15.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Idahistory
info@idahistory.com
Voodoo Cellar Boise
200 North Capitol BoulevardBoise, Idaho 83702