Idahistory Presents Live From Voodoo Cellars: Cannibalism in Idaho - but for a good reason

In 1979 a small Cessna crashed deep in Idaho's White Cloud Mountains, leaving four souls at the mercy of the harsh environs surrounding them. In such circumstances, desperate choices must be made in order to survive!

Expect colorful language! Don't get offended, you've been warned!

Obviously, this is an adult event as it takes place in a bar! 21 and over

Tickets are $15 per person.

Doors open at 6 PM - Event Starts at 7 PM

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3743689-2?pid=11495

Category: Community | History

Price:

General Admission: USD 15.00