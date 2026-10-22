LOVE is in the Air!

Idaho Dream Wedding Expo

November 7-8, 2026

Saturday: 10 AM - 4 PM | Sunday: 10 AM - 3 PM

You’ve been searching for wedding ideas and trends online—now it’s time to see them come to life! Join us at the Idaho Dream Wedding Expo, the largest wedding event of the year.

What to Expect:

✨ Meet over 100 top wedding vendors, all in one place

✨ Discover the latest wedding trends, products, and services

✨ Take advantage of exclusive show-only specials and discounts

✨ Fashion Show at 1pm Sat & Sun

✨ Enter to win exciting prize basket

✨ Shop, book, and plan everything you need for your big day

✨ Enjoy free parking and a stress-free planning experience

Whether you’re just starting your wedding planning journey or finalizing the details, this is your one-stop shop to make your Idaho dream wedding a reality!

Tickets:

🎟️ $8 – General Admission (Good for both days)

🎟️ $30 – Advance Wedding Party Pass (Admits up to 5 attendees)

👶 Kids 16 & Under – FREE

Why Attend?

💍 Save time and money by connecting directly with wedding professionals

💍 Explore creative ideas and inspiration for your big day

💍 Enjoy a fun and productive weekend with your wedding party

For more details and to view the full vendor list, visit www.IdahoDreamWedding.com(opens in new tab). Your happily ever after starts here—don’t miss it!

No Soliciting Allowed