Idaho Gives Launch PArt with PAWS Rescue, Inc and Green Heart Rescue

Join us to kick off Idaho Gives - our largest fundraiser of the year! Raise a glass to help the at-risk pets of Southern Idaho supported by PAWS Rescue Inc and the senior, hospice or special needs dogs supported by Green Heart Rescue. A portion of beer sales are donated by Lost Grove!

Meet adoptable dogs and PAWS Ambassador for Idaho Gives 2026, Buddy - a story of hardship with a wonderful ending.

Enter our raffles for amazing prizes - all proceeds are donated to the sponsoring rescues.

See you there!

