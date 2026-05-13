Idaho Gives Launch PArt with PAWS Rescue, Inc and Green Heart Rescue
Idaho Gives Launch PArt with PAWS Rescue, Inc and Green Heart Rescue
Join us to kick off Idaho Gives - our largest fundraiser of the year! Raise a glass to help the at-risk pets of Southern Idaho supported by PAWS Rescue Inc and the senior, hospice or special needs dogs supported by Green Heart Rescue. A portion of beer sales are donated by Lost Grove!
Meet adoptable dogs and PAWS Ambassador for Idaho Gives 2026, Buddy - a story of hardship with a wonderful ending.
Enter our raffles for amazing prizes - all proceeds are donated to the sponsoring rescues.
See you there!
Lost Grove Brewing Hyde Park
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Event Supported By
PAWS Rescue, Inc
208-420-4675
pawsrescueinc12@gmail.com
Lost Grove Brewing Hyde Park
1602 N 13th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702
info@lostgrovebrewing.com