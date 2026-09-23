Idaho LINC: Let the Good Times Roll

On Thursday, September 24, the Idaho Living Independence Network Corporation (LINC) will host “Let the Good Times Roll,” a free community-centered event in Buhl.

Sponsored by Molina, the event offers Idaho seniors, caregivers, and individuals living with chronic conditions access to health and community resources and LINC’s mobile repair trailer. Attendees will also receive a free lunch and opportunities to play games and socialize with neighbors. Many older adults and individuals living with disabilities often face transportation and mobility barriers. This event aims to reduce those barriers and improve quality of life.