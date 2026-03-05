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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

INL STEM Scholars Camp Session 3

INL STEM Scholars Camp Session 3

Created by Idaho National Laboratory and guided by Girl Scout Staff and Volunteers, the STEM Scholars Engineering Design Camp invites youth to become engineers for four action-packed days of building, designing, testing, and dreaming big.

Date and Time: On Mon, 03 Aug 2026 09:00 - Thu, 06 Aug 2026 15:00

Venue details: The Creative Space, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States

Category: Community | Summer Camp

Price: Registration Fee: USD 50.00

The Creative Space, ID
50.00
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Girl Scouts of Silver Sage - usa
2083772011
ssutherlin@girlscouts-ssc.org
The Creative Space, ID
121 East 34th Street
Garden City, Idaho 83714