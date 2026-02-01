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Intercultural Living Library

Intercultural Living Library

The Intercultural Living Library is a free event facilitated by Intercultural Communication (COMM 351) students as a Service-Learning class project. It takes place on Tuesday, November 10th in the Student Union Building - Jordan Ballroom at Boise State University and is open to the public from 4:00pm-7:00pm, ages 12+.
What is an Intercultural Living Library? A place where 'Books' are people who share their stories and attendees are 'Readers' who listen and ask questions. It is a nonjudgmental place where individuals learn about other cultures and various lived experiences. The volunteer 'Books' are individuals from various cultures from the Idaho Office of Refugee Speakers Bureau, local mosques, synagogues, veteran, disabled and deaf communities, Native American tribes, and people of various ages and beliefs. This is an opportunity to bring people together through mutual respect by embracing the dignity of various lived experiences, to promote connection and understanding between cultures.

Boise State University Student Union Building, Jordan Ballroom
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Department of Communication; Intercultural Communication Students
theresewoozley@boisestate.edu
https://boisestate.enterprise.localist.com/event/intercultural-living-library?utm_campaign=widget&amp;utm_medium=widget&amp;utm_source=Boise+State+University+
Boise State University Student Union Building, Jordan Ballroom
1700 W University Dr
Boise, Idaho 83725