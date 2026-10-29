Skip the ordinary shopping malls this season and shop with true purpose! The annual International Holiday Bazaar is returning, transforming the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship into a bustling global marketplace. This year’s bazaar features an incredible lineup of talented artisans representing 10 different countries. Visitors can explore a spectacular collection of handcrafted gifts, crafts, textiles, and original art. Come hungry to enjoy mouthwatering international food, featuring locally made international treats and fresh holiday baked goods! Come celebrate the immense talent of our 15 New American global artisans, and find beautiful holiday treasures that truly keep on giving.

