​International Museum Day is happening at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with all your favorite local museums and organizations! There will be activities and games hosted by World Center for Birds of Prey, Idaho Fish and Game MK Nature Center, Boise Art Museum, Discovery Center of Idaho, Idaho State Museum, The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, Erma Hayman House, The WaterShed, James Castle House, Idaho Botanical Garden, Idaho Museum of Mining & Geology, Old Idaho Penitentiary, Zoo Boise, and the Basque Museum & Cultural Center. It's all free and fam-friendly.