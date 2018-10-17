It’s Brunch B*tch! A baddie burlesque brunch.

The Baddest Baddies of Burlesque are making their way to the basement for “It’s Brunch B*tch!” Come on down for a Sunday-Funday that’s equal parts comical, dazzling, and a whole lot of chaotic interactive fun. Bring your mimosa friends, snag a table, and let us indulge you with silly & captivating burlesque and cheeky entertainment!

But wait, there’s MORE. We have an international headliner, known as the Glittering Goddess with the Heart of Gold, HONEY BEE ROSE ! They are the first recipient of Chicago’s Gaggy’sNightlife Award for Best Burlesque Entertainer of the Year, Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 2024 Mx. Exotic World, Queen of Burlesque and is a part of Burlesque HerStory being featured in both Burlesque FilipinX and Latin & Hispanic Burlesque Hall of Fame Exhibitions.

Along with local baddies Muff Jones, Oct. 17th Calypso Pearl & Oo Da Lolli, Oct. 18th. Vera Holiday & Sonny Stamen.

Hosted by, yes daddy, Kate E Gaga!

October 17th & 18th

Doors at 11am Show at 12pm

$20 GA - $30 VIP in Adv (+21)

Trinket exchange at the door!

Table-side service by Solid

Liquid Laughs Underground: 405 S 8th St. Boise, ID 83702

