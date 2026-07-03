"It's Complicated" Comedy Show
"It's Complicated" Comedy Show
Whether it's a summer crush, a missed connection, or a love story that should have come with a warning label, romance is never simple. Inspired by audience suggestions, live storytelling, summer crushes and rom-coms, our performers create a night of improv comedy that explores the wonderfully complicated world of love.
URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3729137-0?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3729137-2?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3729137-3?pid=11495
Date and Time:
Saturday August 01, 2026
( 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM)
Venue Details: The Creative Space, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Prices:
Online: USD 15.99,
Door: USD 20.00
The Creative Space
USD 15.99 - USD 20.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Recycled Minds Comedy
2089980069
info@recycledmindsimprov.com
The Creative Space
121 E 34th StreetGarden City, Idaho 83714