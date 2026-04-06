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Jack Mormon Comedy Hour for Latter-Day Sinners

Jack Mormon Comedy Hour for Latter-Day Sinners

Calling ALL Black Sheep! Is there no place in God's fold for you? Join your fellow Apostates for a sacrilegious sacrament that will make your heathen heart howl with delight! The Jack Mormon Comedy Hour is my attempt at making lemonade, scratch that, a whiskey sour outta the lemon that is growing up Mormon.Fall General Conference in BOISE is honored to be hosted by The Balcony Club on Sunday, September 27 and will feature some incredible sinners! Get your tickets before they're gone! Door opens at 7 and the show starts at 8. Revealed toyou by Self-Proclaimed Prohet: Krystal MooreFeaturing:Heavenly Father's Favorite Sunbeam, Sammy D. MuleMia Maid Drop-Out, Alissia HarrisBi-Boy Scout, John JensenMen's Choir Director, Matthew VorhiesElder, Muff Jones

URL:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3740794-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Sunday September 27, 2026 at 20:00 - 22:00

Venue details: The Balcony Club, 150 North 8th Street ste 226, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Nightlife

Prices:
Outer Darkness: USD 20.00,
Celestial Kingdom: USD 30.00,
Missionary Position: USD 10.00

The Balcony Club - ID
USD 10.00
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Krystal Moore Comedy,ID
jason@evvnt.com
The Balcony Club - ID
150 North 8th Street ste 226
Boise, Idaho 83702