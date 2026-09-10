Japan Day 2026
Japan Day 2026
The Idaho Japanese Association is delighted to announce the 16th annual Japan
Day 2026 at the Gene Harris Bandshell, Julia Davis Park, on Sunday, September 27 from 12-4pm.
This festival is one of Idaho’s largest Japanese culture celebrations, featuring traditional
performances, cultural booths, food, and family friendly activities.
This year’s program includes Japanese dance, Calligraphy performance, Taiko drumming,
Shamisen, Koto (Japanese harp), martial arts, origami, and traditional Japanese festival games.
Guests can explore cultural displays, buy traditional Japanese items, enjoy authentic performances,
and experience an afternoon in a little Japan in the city of Boise.
Gene Harris Bandshell, Julia Davis Park
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Idaho Japanese Association
2084028851
board@idahojapaneseassociation.org
Gene Harris Bandshell, Julia Davis Park
700 S Capitol BlvdBoise, Idaho 83702
idahopotatoclub@gmail.com