The Idaho Japanese Association is delighted to announce the 16th annual Japan

Day 2026 at the Gene Harris Bandshell, Julia Davis Park, on Sunday, September 27 from 12-4pm.

This festival is one of Idaho’s largest Japanese culture celebrations, featuring traditional

performances, cultural booths, food, and family friendly activities.

This year’s program includes Japanese dance, Calligraphy performance, Taiko drumming,

Shamisen, Koto (Japanese harp), martial arts, origami, and traditional Japanese festival games.

Guests can explore cultural displays, buy traditional Japanese items, enjoy authentic performances,

and experience an afternoon in a little Japan in the city of Boise.