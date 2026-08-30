Japan Day 2026
Japan Day 2026
We're celebrating Japanese culture in Boise at Japan Day 2026!
We're offering traditional and modern cultural performances, martial arts, music, crafts, games, and hands-on cultural experiences for all ages.
It's free and open to everyone. Bring your family and friends and come celebrate Japan with us!
Julia Davis Park Gene Harris Bandshell
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Idaho Japanese Association
2084028851
board@idahojapaneseassociation.org
Julia Davis Park Gene Harris Bandshell
700 Capitol BlvdBoise, Idaho 83702
(208) 947-4247
hhagen@jannus.org