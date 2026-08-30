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Japan Day 2026

Japan Day 2026

We're celebrating Japanese culture in Boise at Japan Day 2026!

We're offering traditional and modern cultural performances, martial arts, music, crafts, games, and hands-on cultural experiences for all ages.

It's free and open to everyone. Bring your family and friends and come celebrate Japan with us!

Julia Davis Park Gene Harris Bandshell
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Idaho Japanese Association
2084028851
board@idahojapaneseassociation.org
https://idahojapaneseassociation.org/
Julia Davis Park Gene Harris Bandshell
700 Capitol Blvd
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 947-4247
hhagen@jannus.org