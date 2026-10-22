The Ultimate Family Adventure!Jurassic Quest — the world’s most popular dinosaur experience — is now the ultimate event for LEGO® brick builders and fans. Get ready for the ULTIMATE day of discovery, play, and imagination!Dino Fans: Step into the age of dinosaurs and marvel at life-size, moving giants — including the towering Apatosaurus, colossal Spinosaurus, and legendary T. rex. Enjoy hands-on fossil digs, meet adorable baby dinos, and hop on thrilling dino rides.Brick Fans: Unleash your imagination with massive LEGO-inspired sculptures, build your own designs, explore interactive play zones, and race your custom build in the wildly popular Brick Derby!One weekend only and one ticket gets it all — grab your tickets now before they’re gone!