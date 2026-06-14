JUST THE TIPS: A free comedy show at Liquid Laughs Underground!

BOISE, ID -- WE WANT YOUR TIPS!

JUST THE TIPS is a free, monthly showcase featuring some of the best comics from the Treasure Valley and beyond! This month's headliner will be Idaho comedian Frank Gonzales!

Frank hails from Burley, ID and has been doing comedy for more than three years, regularly traveling to Boise and beyond, throughout the western U.S. to take the stage and level crowds wherever he goes. Frank's style draws from his influences like Martin Lawrence and Chris Rock, but remains unique to his voice and life experiences. This will be his first headlining set at Liquid Laughs Underground, so reserve your seat now and come have some fun with this comic you NEED to know!

Liquid Laughs Underground, 405 S. 8th St. #121 Boise, ID (beneath Solid)

Thursday, 7/2

Doors at 6:00pm | Show at 7:00pm

FREE! (tips encouraged!!!)

PLEASE NOTE: This is a free show, but seating is very limited! Make a reservation to secure your seat in the show. Reservations require arrival by 6:30pm. Any reservations not filled by 6:40pm may be released to walk-in guests as needed. Food and drinks from Solid are available in the showroom. Two item minimum per person.

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3683975-0?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3683975-2?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3683975-3?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3683975-4?pid=11495

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3683975-5?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3683975-6?pid=11495

Artists: Eli Singleton, Stone Casad, Zander Yuan, Max Knudson, Montana Burke, Frank Gonzales

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: Thursday August 06, 2026 at 7:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States