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JUST THE TIPS: A free comedy show at Liquid Laughs Underground!

JUST THE TIPS: A free comedy show at Liquid Laughs Underground!

BOISE, ID -- WE WANT YOUR TIPS!

JUST THE TIPS is a free, monthly showcase featuring some of the best comics from the Treasure Valley and beyond!

This month's headliner is Ian Stanley. Ian is an English-American comedian with hundreds of millions of views on his viral videos and stand up clips. He has toured and headlined shows all over the country and is ready to take the stage at Liquid Laughs Underground. He will be joined by Landon Blass, Zander Yuan, and Frank Gonzales for a STACKED line-up!

Liquid Laughs Underground, 405 S. 8th St. #121 Boise, ID
FREE! (tips encouraged!!!)

Reserve your spot for the show and include a "donation" (tip) for the comedians in advance! Food and drinks will be available in the showroom starting at 6:00pm! Two item minimum per person in the showroom.

URLs:
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3872439-2?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3872439-3?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3872439-4?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3872439-5?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3872439-6?pid=11495

Date and Time: Thu, 05 Nov 2026 19:30 - Thu, 05 Nov 2026 21:00

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Artists: Eli Singleton, Stone Casad, Zander Yuan, Max Knudson, Montana Burke, Frank Gonzales, Ian Stanley

Liquid Lounge
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702