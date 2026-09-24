JUST THE TIPS: A free comedy show at Liquid Laughs Underground!

BOISE, ID -- WE WANT YOUR TIPS!

JUST THE TIPS is a free, monthly showcase featuring some of the best comics from the Treasure Valley and beyond!

This month's headliner is Ian Stanley. Ian is an English-American comedian with hundreds of millions of views on his viral videos and stand up clips. He has toured and headlined shows all over the country and is ready to take the stage at Liquid Laughs Underground. He will be joined by Landon Blass, Zander Yuan, and Frank Gonzales for a STACKED line-up!

Liquid Laughs Underground, 405 S. 8th St. #121 Boise, ID

Thursday, 9/3

Doors at 6:00pm | Show at 7:00pm

FREE! (tips encouraged!!!)

Reserve your spot for the show and include a "donation" (tip) for the comedians in advance! Food and drinks will be available in the showroom starting at 6:00pm! Two item minimum per person in the showroom.

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3826100-0?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3826100-2?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3826100-3?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3826100-4?pid=11495

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3826100-5?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3826100-6?pid=11495

Artists: Eli Singleton, Stone Casad, Zander Yuan, Max Knudson, Montana Burke, Frank Gonzales, Ian Stanley

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: 1st October 2026 at 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States