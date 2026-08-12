Justice Uncorked
Justice Uncorked
Justice Uncorked is an event raising money for Access to Justice Idaho, which funds the work of Idaho's three nonprofit providers of legal services to low income seniors, families, domestic violence survivors, veterans, and persons with disabilities. The event is held at Split Rail Winery and will feature catered dinner, local wines, music, and a silent auction. Come spend an evening in community, where your night out has a positive impact!
URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3775486-2?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Thu, 17 Sep 2026 18:00 - 21:00
Venue details: Split Rail Winery, 3200 West Chinden Boulevard, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States
Category: Community | Fundraisers
Price: General Admission: USD 145.00
Split Rail Winery, Garden City
145.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Idaho Legal Aid Services - USA
208-807-2439
sunriseayers@idaholegalaid.org
Split Rail Winery, Garden City
3200 West Chinden BoulevardGarden City, Idaho 83714