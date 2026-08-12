Justice Uncorked is an event raising money for Access to Justice Idaho, which funds the work of Idaho's three nonprofit providers of legal services to low income seniors, families, domestic violence survivors, veterans, and persons with disabilities. The event is held at Split Rail Winery and will feature catered dinner, local wines, music, and a silent auction. Come spend an evening in community, where your night out has a positive impact!

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3775486-2?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Thu, 17 Sep 2026 18:00 - 21:00

Venue details: Split Rail Winery, 3200 West Chinden Boulevard, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States

Category: Community | Fundraisers

Price: General Admission: USD 145.00