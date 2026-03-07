Join us for Kill Tony Golden Ticket winner JJ Alexander live at Liquid Laughs Underground in Boise, ID!

JJ Alexander is a fast-rising stand-up comedian and Kill Tony Golden Ticket winner. Originally from Colorado Springs, he is best known for his goofy, self-deprecating humor and relatable takes on everyday chaos. He will be joined by Matt Campbell as his feature and Zander Yuan as the host.

Liquid Laughs Underground, 405 S. 8th St. #121 Boise, ID

Friday, 7/10/26

Early Show 7:30pm | Late Show 9:45pm

$25-$125 online | $35 each at the door

THIS WILL BE AN INTIMATE SHOW WITH VERY LIMITED TICKETS -- GET YOURS ONLINE NOW!

PLEASE NOTE: Doors for the early show open at 6:45pm and doors for the late show open at 9:15pm. Food and drinks from Solid's kitchen will be available in the showroom for both shows. Two item minimum per person in the showroom.

URLs:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3683930-2?pid=11495

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3683930-3?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3683930-4?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3683930-5?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3683930-6?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3683930-7?pid=11495

Artists: JJ Alexander, Dad Jokes Dawayne, Zander Yuan, Montana Burke

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: Friday July 10, 2026 at 7:30 pm to 11:45 pm

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States