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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

Kinky Comedy At Liquid Laughs Undergound!

Kinky Comedy At Liquid Laughs Undergound!

Join us for a night of spanking hot comedy, games, and a beat and greet. Amazing comics!! The red empress hosts this unforgettably funny show! Fantastic food and drinks available!
Kinky Comedy is a stand up comedy / variety show! If you are looking for something fun as hell and a little bit different, this is the show for you! Kinky Komedy is coming for you!

URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3826780-2?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3826780-3?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3826780-4?pid=11495
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Date and Time: On Fri, 16 Oct 2026 22:00 - 23:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price: General Admission: USD 15.00

Artists: Sophie Hughes, Emmanual Christopher Michael Vera, The Red Empress, Parker Krahn, Montana Burke, Reese Samuels, LJ Sullivan

Liquid Lounge, Boise
15.00
10:00 PM - 11:45 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground - USA
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge, Boise
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702