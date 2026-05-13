Kinky Comedy At Liquid Laughs Undergound

Join us for a night of spanking hot comedy, games, and a beat and greet. Amazing comics!! The red empress hosts this unforgettably funny show! Fantastic food and drinks available!

Kinky Comedy is a stand up comedy / variety show! If you are looking for something fun as hell and a little bit different, this is the show for you! Kinky Komedy is coming for you!

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3600230-0?pid=11495

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Date and Time: Friday, 29 May 2026 at 22:00 - 23:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

General Admission: USD 15.00

Artists: Sophie Hughes, Emmanual Christopher Michael Vera, The Red Empress, Parker Krahn