Kinky Comedy At Liquid Laughs Undergound! - 9/25

Join us for a night of spanking hot comedy, games, and a beat and greet. Amazing comics!! The red empress hosts this unforgettably funny show! Fantastic food and drinks available!

Kinky Comedy is a stand up comedy / variety show! If you are looking for something fun as hell and a little bit different, this is the show for you! Kinky Komedy is coming for you!

Date and Time:

Friday September 25, 2026

(10:00 PM - 11:45 PM)

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

General Admission: USD 15.00

Artists : Sophie Hughes, Emmanual Christopher Michael Vera, The Red Empress, Parker Krahn, Montana Burke, Reese Samuels, LJ Sullivan,