Kinky Comedy At Liquid Laughs Undergound! - 9/25
Kinky Comedy At Liquid Laughs Undergound! - 9/25
Join us for a night of spanking hot comedy, games, and a beat and greet. Amazing comics!! The red empress hosts this unforgettably funny show! Fantastic food and drinks available!
Kinky Comedy is a stand up comedy / variety show! If you are looking for something fun as hell and a little bit different, this is the show for you! Kinky Komedy is coming for you!
Date and Time:
Friday September 25, 2026
(10:00 PM - 11:45 PM)
Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price:
General Admission: USD 15.00
Artists : Sophie Hughes, Emmanual Christopher Michael Vera, The Red Empress, Parker Krahn, Montana Burke, Reese Samuels, LJ Sullivan,
Liquid Lounge
USD 15.00
10:00 PM - 11:45 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702