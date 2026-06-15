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Kitty Cat Cabaret - July 25, 2026

Kitty Cat Cabaret - July 25, 2026

The Kitty Cat Cabaret is back for Volume 2!

Kitty Cat Cabaret is a quarterly series of nightlife shows based at Liquid Laughs Underground in downtown Boise, Idaho, featuring singing, comedy, drag, and burlesque. Designed to have an intimate feel, this series stars Cyraphina Thunderpussy and Bobbi Marie with a rotating guest cast of three entertainers.

Our next production is on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 8:00 PM. The doors will open at 7:00 PM, and you'll be able to check-in at the door if you bought pre-sale tickets online.

Online Pre-Sales save you $5.00 as tickets increase to $20.00 on show day.

If you're coming with a group, please consider buying one of our VIP tables for an elevated experience! For only $15 more your group can sit together at a table and get a special VIP gift bag to enhance your show experience! Trust me you'll want to be closer to the stage to take in all the beauty! <3

URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3683969-2?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3683969-3?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3683969-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3683969-5?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3683969-6?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3683969-7?pid=11495

Artists: Cyraphina Thunderpussy, Bobbi Marie

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: Saturday July 25, 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Liquid Lounge
$ 15.00
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702