Kyle Adams LIVE! at Liquid Laughs Underground
Kyle Adams LIVE! at Liquid Laughs Underground
See one of Portland’s best comics in Boise’s most iconic underground venue!
Opening for heavyweights like Jimmy Shin, Kyle Kinane, and Ahmed Ahmed, Kyle's comedic journey is as diverse as his hometown roots.
With a unique blend of relatable goofiness and intelligent wit, Kyle effortlessly connects with audiences. Life's hardships have molded his perspective, but Kyle keeps it light, offering an optimistic outlook that resonates with everyone.
Road-testing his set all over the west coast, Kyle Adams is becoming a household name in the Pacific Northwest comedy scene.
URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3644181-0?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3644181-2?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3644181-3?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3644181-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3644181-5?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3644181-6?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Sat, 30 May 2026 20:00 - Sat, 30 May 2026 21:30
Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price:
General Admission: USD 20.00
Artists: Kyle Adams, Ian Yearsley, Rain Forrest