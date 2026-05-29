Language in Motion
Language in Motion
"Language in Motion" exemplifies the humanities by exploring fundamental questions about human experience through the accessible medium of visual art: What is language beyond a communication tool? The project reveals language as identity, memory, heritage, and belonging. Through visual art, one makes visible the emotional and cultural dimensions of language that written or spoken definitions cannot fully capture. These artworks transform abstract linguistic concepts into deeply felt human stories.
Artists reception Tuesday, October 13, 4:30-6:30
Boise State University
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Dec 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Boise State University
208-426-4530
benjaminlarsen@boisestate.edu
Artist Group Info
kathrynwatson867@boisestate.edu
Boise State University
1910 W University DrBoise, Idaho 83725