Lego Club
Lego Club
Lego Club
Monthly on the 3rd Thursday
August 20th & September 17th, 5:00-6:30pm, All Ages
Join us once a month and share your love of Legos with others just like you! We will do challenges & themed builds, together with partners, a team, or on your own. Snacks and drinks provided. It’s all for the love of the bricks!
Garden City Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com