LEGO MOCFEST!

MOCFEST! is an annual event organized by the Idaho LEGO Users Group. It is an opportunity for local LEGO Builders to show off their creations (MOCs) and network with other builders.

This event is open to the public and in addition to many amazing LEGO models there are many other activities and events to participate in. Our theme this year is "Life is a Carnival"!

MOCFEST! Is sponsored by Bricks and Minifigs, hosted by the Idaho LUG and powered by ABU Games. MOC stands for My Own Creation, when builders use LEGO and work from their own imaginations to make some incredible works of art.