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Let ‘em Throw Cake! A Georgian Era Variety Show

Let ‘em Throw Cake! A Georgian Era Variety Show

Step back in time and out of your clothes for “Let ‘Em Throw Cake!”, a campy, sultry and deliciously Georgian era variety show.

Set within the extravagant decadence of the Georgian Era, “Let ‘Em Throw Cake!” blends burlesque, aerial arts, drag kings & queens, cheeky readings, and live cabaret singing for a night of high camp revolution! Our cast has traded their guillotines in for glitter to serve up royal rebellion with a side of silly seduction. Expect towering wigs, historical satire, and flying frosting in a lavishly chaotic two-night showing at the Visual Arts Collective.

Put on your masquerade masks, knee-length breeches, bodacious bustles and leave your modesty at the door because history has never been so cakey!

November 20th & 21st
Doors 8pm Show 9pm (21+)
www.femmevonfollies.com
GA $20 Advance $25 At The Door
FR $30 Advance $40 At The Door
Visual Arts Collective — Garden City, ID

Visual Arts Collective
20-30
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM, every day through Nov 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Femme Von Follies
femmevonfollies@gmail.com
www.femmevonfollies.com
Visual Arts Collective
3638 Osage St
Garden City, Idaho 83702
208-424-8297
booking@visualartscollective.com
https://visualartscollective.com/