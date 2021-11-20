Let ‘em Throw Cake! A Georgian Era Variety Show

Step back in time and out of your clothes for “Let ‘Em Throw Cake!”, a campy, sultry and deliciously Georgian era variety show.

Set within the extravagant decadence of the Georgian Era, “Let ‘Em Throw Cake!” blends burlesque, aerial arts, drag kings & queens, cheeky readings, and live cabaret singing for a night of high camp revolution! Our cast has traded their guillotines in for glitter to serve up royal rebellion with a side of silly seduction. Expect towering wigs, historical satire, and flying frosting in a lavishly chaotic two-night showing at the Visual Arts Collective.

Put on your masquerade masks, knee-length breeches, bodacious bustles and leave your modesty at the door because history has never been so cakey!

November 20th & 21st

Doors 8pm Show 9pm (21+)

www.femmevonfollies.com

GA $20 Advance $25 At The Door

FR $30 Advance $40 At The Door

Visual Arts Collective — Garden City, ID

