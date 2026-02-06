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Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic! - 09 Jun 2026

Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic! - 09 Jun 2026

Free to the public! Watch Boise Best Comics work and hone their craft! Free Free Free! Comics Sign ups at 7:30pm show at 8pm!

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3422851-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Tue, 09 Jun 2026 20:00 - Tue, 09 Jun 2026 21:45

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Liquid Lounge
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702