Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic!
Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic!
Free to the public! Watch Boise Best Comics work and hone their craft! Free Free Free! Comics Sign ups at 8:30pm show at 9pm!
Date and Time: On Tue, 08 Sep 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:45 pm
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Artists: LJ Sullivan, Reese Samuels, Saul Berman, Max Knudson, Dustin Chalifoux, Aleko Simba, Derek Hayden, Dad Jokes Dawayne , Resheed Jellio
Liquid Lounge
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702