Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic!
Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic!
Free to the public! Watch Boise Best Comics work and hone their craft! Free Free Free! Comics Sign ups at 7:30pm show at 8pm!
URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3422850-0?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Tuesday June 2, 2026 at 20:00 - 21:45
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Liquid Lounge - ID
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Liquid Laughs Underground,id
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge - ID
405 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702