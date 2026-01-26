Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic!

Free to the public! Watch Boise Best Comics work and hone their craft! Free Free Free! Comics Sign ups at 7:30pm show at 8pm!

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3422850-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Tuesday June 2, 2026 at 20:00 - 21:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy