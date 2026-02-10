Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic!
Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic!
Free to the public! Watch Boise Best Comics work and hone their craft! Free Free Free! Comics Sign ups at 7:30pm show at 8pm!
Date and Time: Tue, 26 May 2026 20:00 - Tue, 26 May 2026 21:45
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Liquid Lounge, Boise
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge, Boise
405 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702