Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic!

Free to the public! Watch Boise Best Comics work and hone their craft! Free Free Free! Comics Sign ups at 7:30pm show at 8pm!

Date and Time: Tue, 26 May 2026 20:00 - Tue, 26 May 2026 21:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

